LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville office said it has enough resources to conduct the Breonna Taylor and Crystal Rogers investigations at the same time.
"The Crystal Rogers operation is having no impact on the Breonna Taylor investigation," the agency said in a statement. "The Breonna Taylor team is a separate investigative unit."
It added that it collected "a significant amount of ballistic evidence and completed a shooting reconstruction" during a search of Taylor's home on June 19.
"This evidence is being tested and analyzed at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia," the agency states. "Once the FBI Laboratory has completed its findings, FBI Louisville will promptly share our results with the Attorney General's Office."
