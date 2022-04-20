LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI Louisville is offering an FBI Teen Academy for high school students this summer.
In a release, the agency said the academy is a chance for students to go behind the scenes and gain an understanding of the FBI's mission. Applications are available online.
During the academy, students will learn about domestic terrorism, civil rights, cyber programs, crimes against children, evidence collection, hazardous materials at crime scenes and how FBI SWAT makes arrests. Teens can also learn about job opportunities and requirements for joining the FBI.
The teen academy will be held June 7-10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FBI Louisville Field Office, located at 12401 Sycamore Station Place in Louisville.
High school students don't have to be focused on criminal justice. Applicants will be evaluated on their application, school activities, community involvement and an essay.
The application, release form, and essay must be received by the FBI Louisville Field Office by 4 p.m. May 18, 2022.
Applications can be emailed to louisville.outreach@fbi.gov or mailed to FBI Louisville, c/o Community Outreach, 12401 Sycamore Station Place, Louisville, KY 40299. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.