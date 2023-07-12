LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI wants to recruit more female special agents, but their standards are high, and the physical demands are rigorous.
But that didn't deter WDRB's Monica Harkins. She and other media members were invited to try the FBI physical fitness test Wednesday morning. Let's just say that Monica will be keeping her day job.
The test conducted by the FBI Louisville division is the same administered to all special agents on a regular basis to make sure they are maintaining fitness levels.
So Monica and the rest of the media reps were off to Waggener High School in Louisville for the event.
Before and after pics of a group of your local media friends trying the FBI fitness test 😂 I don’t know if it was ~fun~ but we did it!! @FBILouisville @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/IzpBjIGspH— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) July 12, 2023
The group started by doing as many sit-ups as they could manage in one minute, and they had to keep proper form with knees bent and arms crossed over the chest.
"I definitely came out too strong and couldn't keep going to the end," Monica said.
She managed a respectable 28. After a five-minute break, Monica and her group went to the track for some running. The challenge was a 300-meter sprint. That distance is determined because research shows that is how far an agent would have to run after a suspect. Monica did earn a point for her finish of 64.9 seconds.
Pushups were next — in proper form. Monica's form wasn't great, bless her heart. FBI only counted one of her attempts.
The final test was to run for a mile and a half. Monica finished in 15 minutes and 48 seconds. She needed to run it in under 14 minutes to break even with the FBI standards.
To pass the FBI fitness test, applicants have to score nine points, but they have to score a 12 at the academy in Quantico. Monica's score was a -5. The highest media score Wednesday was 16 and the lowest was -8.
If you're interested in applying, the FBI Louisville is hosting a Female Recruiting event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and pass a criminal background check and drug screening, click here. For additional information, call 502-263-6000 or email LouisvilleApplicants@fbi.gov.
