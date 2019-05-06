LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a new reward to help the Louisville Metro Police Department solve a murder that happened three years ago.
According to a news release, the FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Angelina Pressley.
On May 8, 2016, Pressley was shot and killed in the 4900 block of Creek Pointe Terrace, near Preston Highway. Police found her body at 3 a.m.
Police say Pressley, her 8-year-old son and another adult male were riding home from a Derby party, when they pulled into a parking lot in that area. At that point, a suspect approached them with a handgun.
According to police, Pressley ran from the suspect, he chased her and fired two shots, killing Pressley in front of her 8-year-old son.
The suspect then got into a vehicle described as "similar to a Pontiac Grand Prix," which was gold, tan or silver.
The FBI describes the suspect as an African-American man "having a lighter tone brown skin," approximately 6'1" to 6'2" tall, and weighing roughly 220 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he wore a white tank-top t-shirt and orange cargo shorts.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000.
