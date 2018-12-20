JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the murder of a Jeffersonville business owner.
On Oct. 11, 49-year-old Praful Patel was murdered during an armed robbery at the Stop & Go on Allison Lane near Jeffersonville High School.
Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker says the FBI was part of the investigation from the start, and the agency made the murder its Case of the Week on its website this week. The $10,000 reward is for an arrest, prosecution and conviction in the case.
Parker says they have followed numerous leads but are now asking the public for help in solving Patel's murder.
“This was an attack on all people in our community that do things right, who work hard in whatever capacity they can and provide for their family the best they know how," he said.
Investigators released a poster seeking information that includes four images of a man in dark clothes and a dark hoodie pulled tight over his face. The images show him entering the store just prior to the murder. They also released nine seconds of video from two surveillance cameras.
Parker appealed to anyone who knows the identity of the individual in the poster to call 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or go to Tips.FBI.gov
He said investigators believe Patel's murder was an isolated incident, and the department will continue to investigate.
Shyam Patel said his father was a good man.
“He was just the most hard working and selfless person," he said. "I honestly couldn’t have had a better dad. He was just the best role model.”
After the murder, Jeffersonville Police said they were sent to the station around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 11 after a female customer called 911 to report that she was inside the store and there was no sign of anyone behind the counter. They found Patel dead in the office area of the store.
Police said at the time that the suspect held Patel at gunpoint before shooting him and taking the business cash. Parker declined to say how much money was taken before the suspect took off on foot.
Patel was well-known and well-liked in the community. His family had owned the convenience store for many years. Many customers stopped by the store after the murder to leave flowers and candles on the sidewalk outside the store.
