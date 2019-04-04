A slab of concrete sits in the backyard of the house where Timmothy Pitzen used to live in Aurora, Ill., Thursday, April, 4, 2019. The man who lives in the house now, Pedro Melendez, says he didn't know the boy but saved the concrete slab with Tim's name, handprint and footprint etched in it when he redid the back patio. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)