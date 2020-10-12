LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is warning the public about scams related to the 2020 election.
The agency said scammers are posing as legitimate election resources, using fake websites and email addresses to trick people into clicking links. The agency warns that clicking the links could expose people's sensitive information or infect their computers with malware.
The FBI urges people to check the web addresses because scammers will often use misspell words or use .com instead of .gov.
The agency also urged people to avoid disclosing personal information and to refrain from opening emails from someone you don't know.
