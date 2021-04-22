LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is warning about a possible increase in crime as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, urging the public to "remain vigilant."
The agency told local law enforcement agencies nationwide to prepare for the potential increase over the next few months as the summer season kicks off and people begin moving around more freely.
"The FBI is warning local and other federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for potential increases in violence heading into the warmer months," a senior law enforcement official told Fox News. "As more people are free to move about and socialize, crime of all different levels may certainly increase."
Crime rates in many cities have increased since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, with many law enforcement agencies seeing upticks in gun violence and other crimes committed by teens. Some major cities saw a 33% increase in homicides in 2020, according to a report by CNN.
