LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months after distilleries across the country produced and donated hand sanitizer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration is hitting them with a $14,060 fee.
The federal government worked closely with distilleries when they began producing the hand sanitizer, which was short in supply at the time.
However, the good deed didn't age well.
The FDA said the fee is because the businesses were labeled as temporary non-prescription drug manufacturers. The FDA said the charge is related to the cost it has in regulating the over-the-counter drugs, which is what hand sanitizer is categorized as.
“It’s wrong. It’s unwarranted. It’s untimely," said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers Association. "With a few days left in the year, you get this unexpected bill. That’s just a slap in the face.”
Distilleries just learned of the fee this week.
Many of those businesses found out when the American Craft Spirit Association (ACSA) sent an email urging them to de-register from the FDA and to pull all hand sanitizer from inventory to avoid the fee next year. The communication from the ACSA also pointed out that "until this notice and publication in the Federal Register, FDA was silent on the issue."
“We worked diligently to know what to do, when to do it how to do it and be compliant,” said Peg Hays, president of Casey Jones Distillery.
Hays said her small craft distillery in western Kentucky went through the rigorous paperwork and compliance to be able to provide and donate sanitizer. She said they were never notified of any potential fees.
“It’s no wonder people hate the government, because when something like this happens, I mean, come on guys. What’s the deal?” Hays said.
Casey Jones Distillery joins thousands of others who did the same thing. They're all furious with the unexpected fees and are pushing back.
The Kentucky Distillers Association is in contact with lawmakers to try and get the fee waived.
Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles weighed in on the FDA fee on Twitter:
Just when we thought 2020 was over, on the last day of a terrible year...distilleries get hit with huge fees. This is unacceptable. Our distilleries changed models quickly to produce sanitizer and now FDA wants to charge them for helping out! Outrageous! https://t.co/3UsB60Pfyy— Commissioner Ryan Quarles (@KYAgCommish) December 31, 2020
"File this under the category of ‘no good deed goes unpunished,’” Gregory said.
While the leaders of the bourbon industry fight to sort this out, there's nothing most distilleries can do but hope that the fee gets thrown out.
It could be detrimental to small distilleries who can't afford to pay the $14,060.
“$14,000 to them, especially at the end of the year, the end of a very hard year when they’re already struggling already and when the pandemic is still going on and looks like it’s worsening, that’s going to be tough for them," Gregory said.
