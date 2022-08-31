LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville barbecue restaurant is celebrating a decade of smoked meat.
Feast BBQ is hosting a party Wednesday evening to celebrate 10 years in business.
From 5-9 p.m. at the restaurant's Jeffersontown location, prize packages will be given away. The grand prize giveaway will have two winners. It includes an Oklahoma Joe's Highland Offset Smoker, a barbecue cookbook, gloves, a Feast BBQ anniversary t-shirt, bottled Feast BBQ sauces and a $50 gift card to the restaurant.
The evening will also have surprise giveaways, live bluegrass performances and Ale-8 bourbon slushies for $1 each.
Feast's Jeffersontown restaurant is located at 10318 Taylorsville Road.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.