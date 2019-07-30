LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say burglars stole more than 30 weapons from a New Whiteland, Indiana, gun store over the weekend -- and now federal agents and several police departments are working to track down the suspects.
According to a report by Zach Myers of Fox 59, investigators have confirmed they are looking into whether the same group of suspects also broke into a gun store on the south side of Indianapolis.
It happened around 4:15 a.m. July 27. That's when police were called to a burglary alarm at Element Armament at 400 Tracy Road, just off U.S. 31. Surveillance video shows a group of five individuals kicking in a door to the business before running inside and smashing display cases. Within a few minutes, the suspects ran out of the store with 33 guns.
The suspects are described as males wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and backpacks. According to the owner of the store, the burglars got away with 13 long guns, 20 handguns and two silencers.
Police say the crime is unusual for the normally quiet small town.
"This one's a little bit bigger," said New Whitehead Police Chief Joe Rynerson. "It's federal, and that's why we have the ATF involved. And we plan on finding out what we can to get this resolved as soon as possible."
While investigating the crime, Rynerson learned the New Whitehead store may not have been the only one targeted by the burglars.
"I've been told that there was a break-in at a gun shop an hour prior to the one that happened to us," Rynerson said.
The other break-in happened at Indy Trading Post along Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis. Surveillance video from that burglary shows a group of individuals arriving in a small, red car. The video shows the suspects working together to break in a door before running inside the store. The group is seen running to different parts of the store, appearing to look for items to grab.
However, the owner of Indy Trading Post says the burglars didn't find any guns because the store is currently being remodeled and no guns are being stored inside. After viewing the video from the New Whitehead burglary, the owner says he's convinced the same group of suspects also broke into his store.
Investigators confirm they are looking into possible connections between the two break-ins.
One of the best leads in the investigation came when Southport police attempted to perform a traffic stop near Madison Avenue and Southport Road Sunday morning. They say the person drove away, leading to a short chase that ended a few blocks away in the 7700 block of Homestead Drive.
Southport police say the driver ditched the car and ran away.
"When the officer secured the scene and the vehicle, two firearms and additional evidence were found outside of the vehicle and recovered," Southport police said in a statement. "One of these firearms was linked to the robbery of a business in New Whitehead, Indiana."
"We gathered a lot of evidence, we got a lot of fingerprints that we've got at this point in time," Rynerson said. "And we've got to work with Indiana State Police on finding out what we're going to do with those."
The ATF says it's working with New Whitehead police, Southport police and IMPD. The investigation is ongoing.
"We want to get these guns off the street," Rynerson said. "These are guns that are going to be considered illegal. My biggest fear is that they're going to get in the wrong hands or with gang members."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox 59. All rights reserved.