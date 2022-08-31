LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal court has ruled that a Louisville photographer can refuse to take pictures at same-sex weddings.
Chelsey Nelson filed a lawsuit in November 2019 to block the city's Fairness Ordinance. On Tuesday, a federal judge said the Ordinance violates freedom of religion.
The judge ruled the ordinance does not compel Nelson to offer her services. However, the judge said the Fairness Ordinance cannot be enforced against Nelson and her website.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer said, "As a welcoming and inclusive city, one of the first in the South to pass a Fairness Ordinance and having scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Commission's Municipal Equality Index for seven years in a row, we are disappointed to learn of the court's ruling this evening in Chelsey Nelson Photography v. Louisville Metro Government. We are a city of compassion and we appreciate the many ways our LGBTQ+ family contributes to our diverse community. Louisville Metro Government will continue to enforce to the fullest extent possible its ordinance prohibiting anti-discriminatory practices and will fight against discrimination in any form. We are evaluating this ruling with our counsel and will likely be appealing this decision."
Related Stories:
- Federal judge rules Louisville wedding photographer can refuse service to same-sex couples
- Louisville wedding photographer files suit challenging Fairness Ordinance
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.