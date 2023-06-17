LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A federal judge has dismissed a challenge to a Kentucky abortion law.
Planned Parenthood and E.M.W. Women's Surgical Center filed a lawsuit challenging House Bill 3, after it was passed in the Spring of 2022. A previous court had placed an injunction halting enforcement of the law.
The General Assembly called House Bill 3 the Humanity in Healthcare Act. It included a ban on abortions after 15 weeks and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills.
It also imposes restrictions and reporting requirements that the Kentucky clinics said they couldn’t immediately follow. Noncompliance can result in stiff fines, felony penalties and revocation of physician and facility licenses.
ACLU of Kentucky spokesperson Angela Cooper told WDRB on Saturday that the dismissal of the suit doesn't impact the challenge to the trigger law in Kentucky, which made abortions illegal.
She said the suit over HB 3 challenged the forms and paperwork clinics need to maintain to provide services. Cooper said those forms have since been created, so the dismissal of the suit doesn't change their belief that the trigger law in Kentucky is unconstitutional.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement Friday:
“Our laws should reflect our values. Kentuckians across the Commonwealth have repeatedly sent pro-life representatives to Frankfort to protect the health and safety of mothers and unborn children. That’s exactly what the General Assembly did in 2022 with House Bill 3. I always have and always will stand strong in defense of our pro-life legislation. And because of my office’s work, every word of the Humanity in Healthcare Act is now law.”
His office posted the federal court's ruling which you can see here.
Planned Parenthood and the surgical center haven't released a response of their own.
