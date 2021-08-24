LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal appeals court upheld a conviction in a murder case of two Trinity High School students.
In 1984, Victor Taylor murdered two students of the private Catholic school in Louisville after they stopped at a restaurant for directions to a football game.
Taylor was convicted of kidnapping, robbery, sodomy and capital murder. He was sentenced to death.
After decades of unsuccessful appeals, Taylor filed a petition in federal court to have his conviction thrown out.
The court reject the petition.
Kentucky Attorney Daniel Cameron says his office is committed to seeing the sentenced carried out.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.