LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes and this year is no exception.
Monday is Tax Day — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments — and the IRS will receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms.
As of April 8, the IRS had received more than 103 million returns for this tax season, and it had issued more than 63 million refunds worth more than $204 billion.
For comparison, last year more than 169 million people completed an income tax return by the end of the year. That probably leaves nearly 40 percent of this year’s taxpayers still unaccounted for, with many scrambling to submit their documents by Monday.
"In the past week, we had over 800 drop offs," Richard Zenger, owner of Zenger and Young Tax Service, said. "I have worked literally stretches of 38 hours straight trying to get as much of it as I can get done and we are filing probably 150 extensions on individuals today and tomorrow, and I've never seen anything like it."
Zenger isn't entirely sure why this year has been unusually busy. He thinks it may partially be because the tax day deadline was extended the past two years.
The IRS this year is facing its biggest backlog in history. At the end of the 2021 filing season, the agency had 35.3 million returns waiting for processing. One reason is that every paper document that goes into the IRS is processed by a human, according to the IRS.
And some forms are reviewed by IRS employees and treated as if submitted on paper even if they are e-filed.
This year will be one of the most challenging for the agency, with its record low staffing numbers. The IRS workforce is the same size it was in 1970, though the U.S. population has grown exponentially and tax laws have become increasingly complicated.
Zenger said if anyone thinks they will miss the deadline, the most important thing they can do is file an extension, to buy a little time to file their return.
If someone is avoiding filing because they owe the IRS money, Zenger recommends people still file, even if they can't pay.
"If you work with them, they will work with you," Zenger said. "It's the ones that try to hide and dodge that they're going to come down hard on, but the ones that are showing the effort to work with them, they're very, very cooperative with you."
Payment plans with the IRS are available.
