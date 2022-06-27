LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program that was providing free school lunches to all students is ending.
Federal funding made meals free for all students during the pandemic, but that funding is about to run out.
Lawmakers haven't passed legislation to extend the program past June 30. Instead, a bipartisan deal will increase the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches.
Local districts are reminding families who believe they may qualify to apply before the school year begins.
For more information on the JCPS meal application, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.