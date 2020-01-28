LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to a federal grand jury, an Indiana state trooper was justified when he shot and killed a suspect during a domestic dispute.
In September 2015, ISP trooper Michael Allen responded to a domestic dispute call in French Lick, Indiana. Allen and another officer saw Jose Damiani Jr. come out of a shed holding a pole. When officers told him to drop the pole, Damiani charged at the troopers, at which point Allen shot him.
Attorney General Curtis Hill said Allen was, "doing the job entrusted to him."
