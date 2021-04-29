LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big project for a small town will bring hundreds of new jobs to Kentucky.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration is giving the city of Carrollton a $2 million grant to build a gas pipeline. City leaders said it's needed for growth and to keep businesses open through natural disasters.
“We are grateful for the EDA’s investment in Carrolton because this project will help attract businesses to the area, encourage economic development and prevent gaps in service when Kentuckians need it most," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Ultimately, this funding will help build a stronger Carrolton and a better Kentucky.”
The EDA said the project will create more than 200 jobs and $600 million in private investments for the community.
