FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is launching a new campaign to attack human trafficking in Kentucky.
It’s called "Your Eyes Save Lives."
The campaign uses billboards, social media and radio to be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking - and report any suspicions to authorities.
Cameron says Kentucky ranks ninth in the nation in the number of human trafficking cases filed. The Your Eyes Save Lives Campaign is being paid for by a $100,000 federal grant.
