LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanks to a federal grant, officials with Trimble County Public Schools said they will be able to feed all children in the same household if they are under 19 or still enrolled in school.
Families can pick up free meals from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays at Trimble County High and Milton Elementary schools.
Delivery is available for people who need it, the district said on Facebook.
TCPS also said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made the grant available until Dec. 31.
