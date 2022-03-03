LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal Health Officials on Thursday said the U.S. has entered the endemic stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, which means a big change in strategy when it comes to fighting the virus.
This week, President Joe Biden's administration released the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which is focused on treatments, preparing for new variants of the virus and resources to keep schools and businesses open.
"Where we are, in March of 2022, is that cases are way down from the omicron surge, hospitalizations are way down, and so are deaths," Cameron Webb, with the White House COVID-19 Response Team, told WDRB News. "And most importantly, we have more tools than ever before to protect folks, to keep them safe in the face of this pandemic."
A new piece of the strategy are "test-to-treat" sites, where Americans can get tested for COVID-19 and receive anti-viral pills for free if they test positive. Officials said those sites would initially roll out at pharmacies across the country — including CVS, Walgreens and Kroger — and would soon expand beyond that. Biden's administration said hundreds of sites will open at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.
On Wednesday, 140 million Americans, or 43%, have now had COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reported. To date, more than 947,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, the CDC reported.
Federal health officials said in recent weeks cases of COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest level since last summer after a winter spike from the omicron variant. But deaths, which lag cases by weeks, are still elevated with an average of nearly 1,700 people dying in the U.S. each day. Officials emphasized that most instances of serious illnesses and death in the U.S. happen among those who are unvaccinated or have not received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
This also comes days after the CDC loosened its guidance for when face masks should be worn in public indoor settings, putting more emphasis on local capacity to treat serious disease than overall case counts. The new guidance means more than 70% of the country can safely remove masks indoors, the CDC said, and the percentage is expected to grow as cases continue to decline.
