LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities began searching former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home Friday morning.
According to a report by FOX 59, investigators arrived at about 8:45 a.m. Officers from the Carmel Police Department blocked off the entrance to the residence, which borders both Zionsville and Carmel.
Carmel police said they were being used for traffic control and were "not involved in assisting the FBI."
Investigators have not said why they searching, but Pence's attorneys handed over classified documents last month that had been found at the home. Pence issued a statement saying that he took "full responsibility" for the documents and promised to cooperate with the investigation.
National outlets reported last week that the FBI planned to search Pence's home for additional documents, as well as his Washington office.
Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, told CNN that Pence would give the FBI access to the home in order to look for any additional classified material.
Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
FOX 59 has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.
The department is also investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Officials are also trying to determine whether Trump or anyone on his team criminally obstructed the probe as they refused to turn over the documents.
Pence's case is very different from Trump's. Pence, according to his lawyer, Greg Jacob, requested a review of records stored at his home "out of an abundance of caution."
When the documents were discovered, Jacob said, they were immediately secured in a locked safe and reported to the National Archives. FBI agents then collect the documents that had been secured.
Material found in the boxes came mostly from Pence’s Naval Observatory vice presidential residence, while other material came from a West Wing office drawer.
Pence has said he was unaware the documents had been in his possession.
“Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said at Florida International University last week. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility.”
Pence said: “We acted above politics and put national interests first."
