FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis. A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling Wednesday, June 30, 2021, came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)