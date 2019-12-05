LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky attorney who was arrested for his role in a multi-million dollar social security fraud scheme wants out of jail, but a judge just denied his motion.

Eric Conn was sentenced last year to 27 years in prison for his connection in the case after he fled the country and was arrested in Central America.

He filed a handwritten motion from prison, asking that his guilty plea be overturned, due to his former attorney having a conflict of interest, according to WLEX

Conn claims the FBI began investigating whether or not his attorney was involved in Conn's escape to Honduras, and says his second counsel was ineffective.

The federal court denied the motion, saying that Conn didn't respond by the required deadline.

