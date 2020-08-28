LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tim Stark, owner of the Wildlife in Need zoo, in southern Indiana, is about to lose a lot of his animals.
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday ordered all of the Charlestown zoo's animals — except its big cats — to be removed by Sept. 18.
In April, a judicial officer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture ordered Stark to cease and desist operations at Wildlife in Need after it was determined that he had violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have filed a separate lawsuit involving the zoo's big cats, which is why they will remain on the premises for now.
A permanent injunction already prohibits Wildlife in Need from declawing cubs, separating them from their mothers or putting them on public display.
