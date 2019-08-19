LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal prosecutors are considering the death penalty against the man accused of killing two African Americans at the Jeffersontown Kroger as a hate crime.
Gregory Bush is facing state and federal charges, as well as civil lawsuits for the deaths of Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones.
Monday, Bush appeared in court for his federal case.
Prosecutors say they're still trying to decide if they'll seek the death penalty in the case.
A July report from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center ruled Bush competent to stand trial. However, the judge in the case will ultimately rule on Bush's competency at a hearing set for Oct. 31 with KCPC staff and other witnesses.
Bush is accused of shooting and killing Maurice Stallard and Jones at the Stony Brook Kroger in Jeffersontown on Oct. 24. Police say Bush shot Stallard inside the store, then went outside and shot Jones. Both died at the scene.
