NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana city has found a way to put more firefighters on the streets.
New Albany is getting a $2.5 million federal safety grant from the Department of Homeland Security to allow the city to hire more firefighters and safety personnel. The city is one of 300 cities nationwide to receive the grant.
At a Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Tuesday, city leaders approved a plan that will allow new hires to start sooner. The new safety positions will be posted on the city's website.
