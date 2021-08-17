Fake vaccine card

A fake vaccine card seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (source: CBP).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many more venues require proof of vaccination to attend events, federal authorities are seeing an increase in the import of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. 

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents captured more than a dozen shipments of the fake documents in Memphis. The cards were set to be sent all over the country. 

"These aren't even really good fakes per se," said Michael Neipert, CBP port director of Memphis. "There's different typos and misspellings. It's pretty obvious when it's supposed to be a government-issued document and it has misspelling on it."

One of the vaccine cards captured misspelled COVID as "COVLID."

Citing concern for staff, artists, crew and fans, Headliners Music Hall announced Monday that starting Sept. 1, visitors must show proof of vaccination or a 48-hour negative test to enter the building.

The venue said acceptable proof of vaccination or negative test includes: an original vaccination card issued by the Centers for Disease Control or Prevention, or a copy, picture, scan or digital passport version of a vaccination card. A printed or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 test result from a health care professional will be accepted.

CC’s Low Carb Kitchen in the 800 Building in downtown Louisville is believed to be the first in Kentucky to take that step. Customers who want to eat inside the restaurant must show that they have either gotten the vaccine or had a negative COVID-19 test in the last 48 hours.

It is expected that many additional businesses and employers will require proof of vaccination or regular testing once the vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected next month. 
 
"I don't think its going away anytime soon," Neipert said of the fake cards. "It's something that we're looking for. It's something we'll find."
 
"By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19," the FBI said in a public service announcement. "Additionally, the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws."
 
Being caught with or trying to buy a fake vaccine card is punishable by up to five years in federal prison as well as a fine. 
 
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

Tags