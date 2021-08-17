LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many more venues require proof of vaccination to attend events, federal authorities are seeing an increase in the import of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents captured more than a dozen shipments of the fake documents in Memphis. The cards were set to be sent all over the country.
"These aren't even really good fakes per se," said Michael Neipert, CBP port director of Memphis. "There's different typos and misspellings. It's pretty obvious when it's supposed to be a government-issued document and it has misspelling on it."
One of the vaccine cards captured misspelled COVID as "COVLID."
Citing concern for staff, artists, crew and fans, Headliners Music Hall announced Monday that starting Sept. 1, visitors must show proof of vaccination or a 48-hour negative test to enter the building.
The venue said acceptable proof of vaccination or negative test includes: an original vaccination card issued by the Centers for Disease Control or Prevention, or a copy, picture, scan or digital passport version of a vaccination card. A printed or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 test result from a health care professional will be accepted.
CC’s Low Carb Kitchen in the 800 Building in downtown Louisville is believed to be the first in Kentucky to take that step. Customers who want to eat inside the restaurant must show that they have either gotten the vaccine or had a negative COVID-19 test in the last 48 hours.