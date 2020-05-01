LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs officials in Louisville have seized nearly 200 unapproved COVID-19 tests and fake protective equipment, including some that contains a hazardous pesticide.
“This pesticide can leech into the skin on contact, cause breathing issues, and lead to additional health concerns for the wearer,” said Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that it has made 16 seizures of unapproved and counterfeit tests and equipment, including devices under the brand “Virus Shut Out.”
“The Shutout devices often lead to a false sense of security and in no way protects the bearer from the Coronavirus,” Mahn said in the release.
CBP said criminals are trying to smuggle the tests and equipment into the country to exploit people during the pandemic, and the agency in Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Chicago has seized nearly 29,000 kits worth nearly $600,000.
“These criminals are smuggling and selling counterfeit safety equipment, unapproved testing kits, medicines, and hygiene products to individuals,” the agency said. “To combat this, CBP is targeting imports and exports – mainly in the international mail and express consignment cargo environments – that may contain counterfeit or illicit goods.”
The agency said the shipments it seized lacked FDA approval and/or required warnings. Some violated the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.
“Our officers know their role on the frontline is critical to the health and safety of the American people,” said Richard Gillespie, port director in Cincinnati. “At a time when the country is in the middle of a National Emergency, our officers are dedicated to protecting our citizens and ensuring their safety.”
