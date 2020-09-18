LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they confiscated fake Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags in Louisville Thursday night.
A Customs and Border Protection officer seized two boxes of fake, high-end designer items at UPS Worldport. If they were real, the 95 items would be valued at more than $193,000.
The packages were coming from Vietnam and were heading to Westminster, California.
UPS says its network features extensive security measures designed to stop those who would misuse their services.
