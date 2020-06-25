LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scams related to COVID-19 have cost Hoosiers more than $650,000, federal officials said.
The Federal Trade Commission said scammers have pitched alleged treatments and cures and have posed as contact tracers to get personal information. The crooks also have tried to trick people who have fallen behind on debt payments — mortgage, credit card, student loans — into paying large fees.
The FTC, which held a digital panel Thursday focused on fraud in Indiana, warned people to continue to watch out for scammers trying to take advantage of people during the pandemic.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said that scammers increasingly have tried to take advantage during these tough times.
“The scope of fraudulent business activity in Indiana is undoubtedly higher than we know,” he said.
Nationwide, the FTC said COVID-19-related scams have cost Americans about $69 million.
