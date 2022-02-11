LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 homeless people stood outside a Fairdale hotel Friday, dreading the ride back to the streets on which they live.
For the last week, they've had shelter inside the Woodspring Suites hotel. About 60 rooms were booked to provide them with warmth during Louisville's ice storm.
They were forced to leave Friday.
"They pulled me off the streets for a week, and I just hate to go back," said Mark Hankins, a homeless man in Louisville.
Feed Louisville, along with Metro Councilmember Jecory Arthur's office, paid for the rooms. Feed Louisville's co-founder, Donny Greene, said it's possible someone could've died without this kind of resource. Instead, the group had food, water, shelter and warmth when frigid temperatures hit Louisville.
Greene believes it highlights the ongoing issue of homelessness in the city and amplifies the need for more housing options.
"I think there are departments within the city that are starting to get it, and I am hopeful," he said.
Vans loaded up the group of homeless individuals and their belongings Friday to drop them off where they try to call home. With only their few belongings, they returned with optimism that opportunity lies somewhere ahead.
"The stress and the worrying is back, because I don't know what I'm going to do now," Hankins said. "I try to think and stay positive."
