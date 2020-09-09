LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit bringing restaurants together to provide hot meals to those in need has reached a big milestone.
Feed Louisville has now served 50,000 meals to the homeless since the group started in March.
Meals are prepared in restaurant kitchens across the city. The meals are then delivered directly to those who need them so they don't have to go to a central location, risking exposure to the coronavirus. The group also delivers water and other supplies that might be needed.
The growing network of local restaurants, chefs, farmers and retailers is now providing more than 3,000 meals each week.
For more information on Feed Louisville, including how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.