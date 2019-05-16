LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school theater coach in southern Indiana originally charged with a felony for seducing a student will have the felony charge wiped from his record.
Alonzo Richmond entered into a deal in Clark County to plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.
The 32-year-old was a theater coach at Silver Creek High School, when a student came forward in September 2017. Richmond was originally charged with felony child seduction for fondling and kissing a student. The plea deal brought the charge down from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Holden Craig, the victim in the case, is now 18 years old. He says the incident happened the summer before his senior year, soon after he was cast as the lead in a play. He says the case made his last year of high school a nightmare.
"I didn't get to go to prom. I didn't get to graduate with my brothers. I'm a quadruplet, so that's a big deal. Lost all my friends. Just sit at home. Go to work. Sit at home," he said.
Craig says Richmond made him feel as though the whole thing was his fault. He was afraid to come forward but now says he's glad he did.
Richmond did not want to comment after court. With the plea deal, he will not spend time in jail, but he will be on probation for six months.
