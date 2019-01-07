LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An assistant men's basketball coach at Bellarmine University has been accused of driving under the influence, and on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
Police say 51-year-old Felton Spencer was taken into custody on Sunday.
According to an arrest report, the incident began just before 2:30 a.m. when officers received a call from a clerk at the Thorntons in the 13000 block of U.S. 42, near Hunters Ridge Drive, in Prospect.
The clerk told officers that she found a man unconscious inside his vehicle, which was parked at one of the gas pumps. She said he would not wake up, even when she knocked on his window.
Police say when they arrived, they found Spencer in the driver's seat of the vehicle, with his eyes closed and a cup of ice in his hand.
Spencer awoke when officers knocked on his window. He allegedly told police that the cup contained Crown Royal whisky and that he'd just driven from his home to the gas station, where he fell asleep.
Police say he smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy eyes and was having trouble standing on his feet.
According to the arrest report, he admitted to drinking three glasses of whisky.
He refused to take a blood alcohol test without an attorney present.
Spencer was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked operator's license and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container inside a motor vehicle.
Bellarmine University officials would not comment on the arrest, but did say that Spencer is still an assistant coach there.
According to Bellarmine University's website, Spencer became an assistant coach during the men's basketball team's 2016-17 season. Before that, Spencer played four seasons at the University of Louisville from 1986 to 1990. He went on to play a dozen seasons with the NBA, beginning in 1990.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.