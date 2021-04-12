LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FEMA is now accepting applications for its funeral assistance program.
The $2 billion program will reimburse funeral expenses to those who have lost family members to COVID-19.
The funds apply for funeral expenses between Jan. 2020 and Dec. 2020.
Eligible families can get up to $9,000 per funeral, with a $35,000 maximum.
Families will need a death certificate, funeral contract and receipts.
For more information, CLICK HERE. You can also call a toll-free number at 800-462-7585.
