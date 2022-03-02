LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration that qualifies severe storms in Kentucky from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 as a major disaster. He has ordered federal assistance for some recovery efforts in the affected areas, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
Federal funding is available for eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in in the counties of Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike, and Taylor. Individuals and businesses in these counties are not eligible.
Those eligible should contact Kentucky Emergency Management for more information, Beshear said.
Residents who suffered damage from the Dec. 10-11 storms in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties have until March 14 to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
