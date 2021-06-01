LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is dispatching mobile COVID-19 clinics to tiny towns and rural areas in Kentucky.
The agency sent them to places that lack pharmacies and other vaccination sites.
FEMA officials said the mobile clinics are just one of many efforts underway as the country struggles to reach herd immunity and encourage vaccinations.
To preserve the vaccine, the trailers are equipped with ultra-cold refrigerators powered by generators-on-wheels.
The units have also been used in Nevada, Arizona and Illinois.
