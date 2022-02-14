Bowling Green tornado damage, 2 months later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two months after the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is detailing how much it has spent on recovery.

Five tornadoes hit central and western Kentucky Dec. 10-11. Two months later, the recovery is still underway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just completed its first pass of debris removal in Graves County and the city of Mayfield, clearing more than 280,000 cubic yards of debris.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved more than $49 million in federal assistance for homeowners and renters with or without insurance. Of that assistance, $9 million was given for housing assistance, $3.5 million for FEMA's "Other Needs Assistance" program, and $36.6 million in home and business loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and certain nonprofits.

The agency also announced an extension to the application period for victims of the tornadoes.

