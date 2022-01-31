DAWSON SPRINGS CLEANUP FOLO (8).JPG

An aerial view of the damage left behind in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky overnight on Dec. 10, 2021. (WDRB photo)

 Emily Evans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free legal help is now available to western Kentucky tornado victims going through new legal issues.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making the help available to residents of 16 countries most impact by the storms, including Taylor County.

Those unable to afford their own lawyer can call the free advice line at 1-877-782-4219. The help line is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, but a voicemail can be left 24/7. If leaving a voicemail, the agency asks that callers include what county they live in and describe their tornado-related legal issue, along with a callback number.

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Friday, Feb. 11

For more information about disaster assistance, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags