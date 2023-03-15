LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fiery crash that shut down Brownsboro Road near Interstate 264 early Wednesday morning left a female juvenile hospitalized.
At least three cars were involved, including one that caught fire. A Carrollton police officer at the scene said the incident started around 4:30 a.m. when he tried to stop a speeding car, but the driver refused to stop. The officer said he broke off the pursuit as per department policy, and the car got on the interstate.
The officer said he was notified of the crash in Louisville about 30 minutes later. He said the female juvenile driving the car police tried to stop was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital.
The officer also said the female juvenile crashed into two other vehicles near the ramp. It's not clear if anyone in the other vehicles were injured.
LMPD said the roadway will likely be blocked for much of the morning for the investigation. This will cause traffic issues for Brownsboro Road (U.S. 42) and westbound I-264 near the Brownsboro Road exit.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
It’s a pretty big debris field here that’s shut down this intersection. It looks to be at least a crash. And workers here say they saw just a blur- a speeding car flying by and then a fire. https://t.co/qp3JoUONEe pic.twitter.com/ytHCLt7in3— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) March 15, 2023
