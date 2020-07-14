LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration will construct a fence around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion at the recommendation of State Police after a May incident in which protesters heckled Beshear from outside the home and hung an effigy of the governor from a tree near the state Capitol.
“Recently, a group of armed demonstrators crossed over barriers to stand on the front porch of the mansion, just a window pane away from where the Governor and First Lady raise their two young children, and chanted for him to come outside,” Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said in an emailed statement. “They then hung the Governor in effigy on Capitol grounds. At that time, the Kentucky State Police executive security requested a fence be built for the safety of the current and future first families.”
Staley wasn’t immediately able to give the cost or timeline of the project.
