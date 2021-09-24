LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drive around long enough when the weather is decent, and you're bound to find a yard sale. But there are not many like the one held Friday on Fairground Road in Fern Creek.
The clothes, toys and golf clubs are not from Chas and Melissa Johnson's garage, basement or attic.
"For the past about two months, we've been taking donations," Chas Johnson said. "Somebody's garbage is somebody else's treasure."
The cash from it is going to the Johnsons for a great reason.
"Chas and I have always wanted a big family," Melissa Johnson said. "We tried for so many years on our own."
It never happened for them.
"The roller coaster of emotions was unlike anything I've ever been through before," she said. "Lots of tears."
A bump in the road wouldn't detour their determination.
"(We) just felt lead to adoption," Melissa Johnson said.
That is far from cheap. Chas said it's between $30,000 and $50,000.
When you need some cash, sometimes you hold a yard sale. It helped put a decent dent in the price tag it took — two years ago — to welcome the couple's daughter, Lilah.
"I was just so emotional from all the people that came out," Melissa Johnson said. "It was just beautiful."
Through the sleepless nights, colds and lots of smiles, they decided their pride and joy needed a brother or sister.
"We've decided to do it again," she said with a smile.
Friends, loved ones and complete strangers were back Friday buying what they could to help.
"I don't think that there is anything better that my money could go toward," said Lacie Lockhart, a friend of the family who was there to check it out.
Family is everything, and with all the good-hearted people who have stopped by the sale, the Johnsons feel like theirs has grown significantly, even though soon they'll officially be a party of four.
"It means more to us than we could ever put into words," Melissa Johnson said.
The yard sale at 8906 Fairground Road started Friday. You can still help the couple raise money for their next adoption. The yard sale is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
