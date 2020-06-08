LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School's band director, Josh Warren, was killed in a small plane crash Saturday.
Warren was piloting a Cessna Skyhawk C172 single-engine plane when he took off from Bowman Field in Louisville and crashed in a soybean field on Flint Ridge Road, near New Washington, Indiana, in Clark County.
Warren was the only person on board. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.
Fern Creek's principal, Dr. Rebecca Nicolas, sent a letter to parents to help guide students through grief. On Monday, she said counselors spent the weekend calling every student on Warren's roster to make a personal connection with them.
"I think that a band teacher is almost a surrogate parent, because they spend so much time with the kids, and they spend so much time building that community, and our band kids really think of themselves as a family," she said.
Nicolas said Warren had up to 120 kids in his classes and taught symphonic band, concert band, marching band, and pep band, among other music classes.
"He was a mentor, he was a counselor, he was a teacher, he was a friend," she said.
One of the school's assistant principals, Dr. Jai Wilson, said she was blown away by Warren during his interview process three years ago and was looking forward to the vision he had for the school.
"For a lot of our kids, he was a father figure," Wilson said. "He was the person who gave them the structure they needed. He wasn't just an excellent teacher. He was a fantastic human being."
She said Warren was known for always wearing a suit and tie and described his personality as a "perfect mix" between "the fun uncle and the strict dad." She said many students saw him as a role model.
"I think the kids are heartbroken," she said.
One of Warren's co-workers, TShombi Basemore, said Warren was a good friend, and the two would often spend free time together in the band room playing music together.
"He was somebody who was actually in it for the music and the kids, and you could tell that every day he ended up coming through the door," Basemore said.
Nicolas said a T-shirt is being made in Warren's honor. She hopes the school will be able to do something in remembrance of him, but additional hurdles are placed on that due to COVID-19 restrictions. Nicolas said Warren not only leaves behind his students but also a wife.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
