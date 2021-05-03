LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Fern Creek High School football players got a big surprise while working the Kentucky Derby.
The athletics department tweeted photos of students who got to take a picture with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
Our @FernCreekFB players working and enjoying the derby! @GovAndyBeshear thank you for taking the time to take a quick pic with our hard working players! #fcproud pic.twitter.com/U8bbGN7AaV— FCHS ATHLETICS (@fcthsathletics) May 2, 2021
Our @FernCreekFB players working and enjoying the derby! @TomBrady thank you! Greatest of all times! Our kids picking up the trash and he took a quick picture with them! Awesome! Those kids will never forget. #fcproud pic.twitter.com/7RzDGptTLH— FCHS ATHLETICS (@fcthsathletics) May 2, 2021
Our @FernCreekFB players working and enjoying the derby! @JBrissett12 thank you! pic.twitter.com/f71MLlEOTV— FCHS ATHLETICS (@fcthsathletics) May 2, 2021
Our @FernCreekFB players working and enjoying the derby! @ChaseClaypool thank you! pic.twitter.com/LqXkWJOO7F— FCHS ATHLETICS (@fcthsathletics) May 2, 2021
Our @FernCreekFB players working and enjoying the derby! @AaronRodgers12 thank you! pic.twitter.com/xeO4nQy2hJ— FCHS ATHLETICS (@fcthsathletics) May 2, 2021
Some also got a picture with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.
Others got pictures with Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as well as Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Some also got a photo with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.