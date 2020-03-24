LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Life on the water with postcard views and toes in the sand with the ones you love: That was on the itinerary for Clem Haag, Troy Westrick and their Fern Creek family.
They were set to cruise the Caribbean on the kind of trip they'd remember for the rest of their lives. But as the sun set on what would have been one of the final days before the big trip, they got a call from an unsure travel agent.
COVID-19 had begun to spread.
"It was just, like, do we go anyway? Do we fly down there? Do we take our chances?" Haag recounted.
It became clear the only place their ship would anchor was at home in Fern Creek. Haag's daughter and granddaughters were in town though, so they thought no trip didn't have to mean no fun.
"He's very creative," Westrick said of Haag.
What used to be their home was transformed into "Carnival Lost Horizon," a "home cruise" of sorts. It offers snorkeling trips if you can get creative with a TV screensaver, game nights, those fancy folded towels and even excursions to one of Jamaica's "prettiest waterfalls," which looks suspiciously like a shower.
"We made so many people happy by doing this worldwide," Westrick said.
Just like a real vacation, pictures of the virtual trip posted to Facebook made a splash. Likes and shares soared higher than a paraglider over an ocean beach.
"We've had people asking when we're going on a real cruise and when they can go with us," Haag said.
A canceled trip that should have caused waves ended up calming waters.
"I would say it's going to be right up there with one of my top cruises that I've had," Haag said.
The vacationers are cruising through life in quarantine, when that's not easy to do.
"Better than Netflix, " Westrick said.
The real cruise has been rescheduled for the end of July.
