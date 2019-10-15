LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fertilizer continues to smolder one day after a storage facility burned down at an agricultural plant in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
Firefighters continued to watch for hot spots on Tuesday at the GreenPoint AG facility.
The fire started at about 11 a.m. on Monday. About 300 tons of fertilizer caught fire. People in Hardinsburg and the surrounding area were ordered to stay inside for several hours due to the potential for dangerous chemicals to be in the air.
"We found out that many of the products inside the business were volatile to water, so we couldn't just run in there and start spraying water on it," explained Raleigh Shelton, chief of the Hardinsburg Fire Department. "So we backed out ourselves to let it burn itself out."
The order to stay inside was lifted late Monday afternoon, after air quality tests determined that the air was safe.
No one was hurt. Authorities have not yet determined a cause for the fire.
