LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is joining forces with the Kentucky Lottery again this year to sponsor a contest to choose the "2020 Festival Fanatic."
It's the perfect contest for anyone who enjoys planes, fireworks and VIP treatment. In addition to being named "Thundernator" with the privilege of pushing the ceremonial button to launch Thunder Over Louisville, the winner gets a prize package with unique Derby Festival experiences that include: front row seats to Thunder Over Louisville, a ride in a hot air balloon, seats for Celebrity Day at the Downs along with $500 in spending money, and more.
We've partnered with the @kyderbyfestival to bring you a giveaway! 🏇Now through 3/15, Fun Club members can enter any non-winning Fast Play ticket worth $5 or more for a chance to win the 2020 Festival Fanatic grand prize! Learn more and enter now: https://t.co/fVp10dJqg8 pic.twitter.com/NUXgHmNHDs— Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) February 3, 2020
To enter, players register for a Fun Club account at the Kentucky Lottery website or on the Kentucky Lottery app. Once logged in, players will be able to submit eligible non-winning FAST PLAY tickets worth $5 or more for a chance to be named Festival Fanatic. (FAST PLAY tickets must be purchased between Feb. 3, 2020 and March 14, 2020 to be eligible.)
"The great thing about this promotion is the Festival Fanatic experience truly is priceless -- you can't buy this stuff, especially the role as the Thundernator," said Tom Delacenserie, president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery.
KDF president and CEO Matt Gibson says "being the Festival Fanatic is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery each year, because they're the best in the business at giving away valuable prizes. We can't wait to meet this year's winner!"
For more information, CLICK HERE.
The drawing for the "Festival Fanatic" will take place on March 17.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.