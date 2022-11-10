LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Field will turn into a holiday wonderland this weekend.
The Festival of Trees and Lights runs from Friday through Sunday. There will be hundreds of decorated trees and wreaths, and local artists will sell handcrafted holiday items.
And an expanded lights area honors Jewish traditions.
Family night activities are from 6-9 p.m. Friday, including train rides, pictures with Santa and a fireworks show.
Money raised will benefit Norton Children's Hospital.
Tickets are $10 for kids 12 and under and those 65 and older. Adult tickets are $12.
