LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 fetal remains discovered inside a doctor's Illinois home are now being stored in South Bend, Indiana.
The announcement was made by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Thursday morning.
Hill says officials are still in the early stages of their investigation to determine how and why the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer transported the remains from the three Indiana clinics he worked to the garage of his Illinois home.
Klopfer died in September. The remains were discovered after his death.
The attorney general said authorities may never discover the truth, but they are working to ensure the investigation is thorough.
He said Indiana and Illinois are cooperating and officials plan to return all of the remains to Indiana, where they are being stored in a secure location in St. Joe County.
A letter was sent to the Department of Justice for federal assistance in the investigation.
"More than anything else, I can tell you I think this is one of the most heinous, disgusting events I have ever seen," said U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski. "And I'm grateful that the Indiana Attorney General has stood up and taken on the lead on this position. I'm grateful that our federal government is there to lend assistance should they need it, and I, like you, want to make sure this never happens again."
Hill says a law was recently established that requires human fetuses to be buried or cremated. A representative who has been instrumental with this legislation says the goal of the law is to ensure that fetal remains are disposed of with dignity and to make sure something like this can't happen again.
